Congress' baap-dada too tried to stop us: RSS on 'khaki shorts on fire' tweet

Congress 'khaki shorts on fire' tweet row | RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday hit back at Congress over 'khakhi shorts on fire' tweet and said that the party's earlier generations (baap-dada) too tried to stop the RSS.

The Congress had shared tweeted a picture of the uniform of RSS on fire from its official Twitter handle. The tweet was posted in the midst of its Bharat Jodo Yatra. Posting the picture on Twitter, Congress wrote, “We are taking a step by step towards the goal of freeing the country from the atmosphere of hatred and completing the damage done by the RSS-BJP.” "Step by step, we will reach our goal," it further said.

Reacting to the political row that was triggered by the Congress, RSS claimed the grand old party wants to connect people through hatred, while asserting that the party's earlier generations party too harboured hatred and contempt for the Sangh.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vaidya claimed there was "growing support" for Hindutva in the society.

"They (Congress) want to connect people through hatred. Can you unite India through hatred? They have harboured hatred and contempt for us for a long time. Their earlier generations (baap-dada) too tried to stop the RSS but we kept growing as we were supported by the people," he said.

The ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ or annual national coordination meeting of the RSS was attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda among other leaders.

BJP hit back after the row saying, "It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so." "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately," BJP's Sambit Patra added.

