Owaisi draws similarities between Gyanvapi, Babri masjid: 'Purpose of Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drew close similarities between the Gyanvapi case and the Babri Masjid case on Monday and said that a destabilising effect would start after the hearing. The Varanasi district had earlier in the day rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Hyderabad MP said, "There should be an appeal in High Court against this order. I hope Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal against this order. I believe that after this order, the purpose of the Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail."

Relating the case to the Babri Masjid case, the Muslim leader added, "We're going on the same path as that of the Babri masjid issue. When judgement on Babri Masjid was given, I warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as this judgement was given on the basis of faith."

After the court held the plea 'maintainable', the Muslim side said they will approach Allahabad High Court against the district court's order. The Hindus' side will further seek for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of ‘Shivling’.

