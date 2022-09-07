Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made the statement in the context of Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" led by Gandhi.

Himanta Sarma Akhand Bharat remark: On a day when Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma made a comment, over Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the statement made by the senior BJP leader. Pakistan's Foreign Office statement was referring to Sarma's statement that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for creating "Akhand Bharat" if he had any regret about the Partition designed by his ancestors.

“The gratuitous assertion (by Sarma) is nothing but a manifestation of the ‘Hindutva’ majoritarian agenda of the ruling BJP and its revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of its neighbouring countries as well as its own religious minorities,” the Foreign Office statement said.

According to the statement, the remarks by Sarma were also a reflection of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) “jaundiced view of history and delusional thinking”. The Foreign Office said it was evident that BJP political figures engaged in “falsehoods and fantasies” while pointing fingers at neighbours, including Pakistan, because they wanted to divert the attention of the world from the alleged violations of human rights in Kashmir.

The Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will travel 3,500 km, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days, as a massive mass contact programme ahead of the 2024 general elections.

