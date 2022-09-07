Himanta Biswa Sarma quotes controversy after his remark on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress initiates Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has quoted controversy over his remark on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kickstarted party's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir'. The yatra will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories, covering a distance of around 3,500 kilometres.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's memorial in Sriperumbudur near here, ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Commenting on the Yatra, Assam CM said that Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh and work for Akhand Bharat. "India is intact. We're one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather made a mistake, there's no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh & work for Akhand Bharat.."

"India was divided in 1947 under Congress. Now, Congress should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Rahul Gandhi should hold this Yatra in Pakistan because India is united," he added.

Calling him 'recent migrant to the BJP,' Congress Gen Secy in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Assam CM makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters. "I don't take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He's a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day. I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is boyish, immature & he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters," Jairam Ramesh said.

