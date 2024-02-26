'Won't allow child marriage as long as I am alive': Himanta Biswa Sarma furious speech on Muslim marriage act

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attacked the Congress and asserted that he will not allow child marriage to take place in the state as long as he is alive. He also pledged to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

The Assam CM also promised to eliminate child marriage in the state before 2026. He said, "I would like to challenge you politically, I will shut down this shop before 2026."

"Hear me carefully, as long as I am alive, I will not let child marriage take place in Assam. I will not let this happen as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive...I would like to challenge you politically, I will shut down this shop before 2026," he said.

The state cabinet on Friday night approved the decision to repeal the Act in a bid to end the social menace of child marriage as it contained provisions allowing registration of marriages even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively. This decision was welcomed by the ruling BJP, while opposition parties claimed that the move, which was 'discriminatory against Muslims'.

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal claimed that the repeal of the Act was the first step to bring in the Unified Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, but it will sound the death knell of the BJP government in the state.

After the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act 1935, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Muslim women of the state will get relief from "torture and exploitation," adding that the act will also help to end child marriage.

Addressing the media in Nagaon, CM Sarma said that his government will launch another drive against child marriage in the state after the Lok Sabha election.

Talking about child marriage, the Assam Chief Minister said that, many people were arrested who did child marriage and some of them got imprisonment of 10-15 years." After the Lok Sabha election, one more drive against child marriage will be conducted in Assam. I will completely end the issue before 2026," the Assam Chief Minister said.

