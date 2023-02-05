Himachal: We're restoring the bridge, says Executive Engineer of Chamba Highway on bridge collapse incident

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bridge collapses in Himachal Pradesh.

Traffic was halted at the Chamba-Bharmour national highway following the collapse of a bridge due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday morning. According to reports, the incident took place at the Loona area of Bharmour village on the outskirts of Chamba district.

"We're restoring the bridge & are also making pedestrian path. We've made a pedestrian path in Ravi river," Sanjeev, Executive Engineer of Chamba Highway said.

Making a statement on the incident of collapse of the bridge, officials of the district emergency operation centre (DEOC) of Chamba said, "An incident of landslide occurred at Loona Bharmour district Chamba. In the incident, bridge has been totally collapsed and 9NH-154 A) Chamba to Bharmour has been totally snapped."

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, the DEOC officials added.

