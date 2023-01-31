Himachal Pradesh: 3 national highways among 479 roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh affects transportation.

More than 450 roads, including three national highways, have been blocked due to snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. A maximum of 180 roads are blocked in Shimla at present among which 150 are in Lahaul and Spiti, 72 are in Kinnaur, 35 in Kullu, 27 in Chamba, eight in Mandi and two each in Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

According to the data of the state emergency operation centre, 697 transformers were also disrupted across the state. The Public Works Department officials have said that road clearing operations are underway in full swing. Pooh and Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur received 11 cm and 8.6 cm of snow, whereas Khadrala in Shimla district received 6 cm and Kukumseri and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti received 4.8 cm and 3 cm respectively.

Widespread intermittent rains lashed parts of mid and low hills. Chamba received 55.5 mm rainfall whereas Dharamshala received 25.3 mm, Kangra received 20.6 mm, Manali 9 mm and Palampur 6.6 mm rain respectively. Himachal region received an average 86.2 mm rain against a normal of 85.3 mm.

Barring light rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills on February 2, the local Met Office has predicted dry weather in the state till February 4.

