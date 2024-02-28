Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh says won't press on resignation for now as CM Sukhu deals govt crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MLA Vikramaditya Singh in Shimla

Himachal political crisis: Congress leader and PWD minister in Himachal Pradesh government Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said he won't press on his resignation for now after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu refused to accept it.

took back his resignation from the state Cabinet following a meeting with party observers Deepender Hooda, Bhpesh Baghel and DK Shivakumar in Shimla.

Speaking after taking back his resignation, Vikramaditya Singh said, "It is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen the organisation. In the larger interest and unity of the party, the resignation by me in the morning which the CM refused to accept, I would not like to press it further. There was no danger (to the government), it was just a creation."

"There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing the resignation till the time the dialogue and the action of the observers is not complete... We have talked to the observers. We have informed them about the present situation... I will not press my resignation until a decision is taken. The final decision will be taken in the coming time...," Vikramaditya Singh added.

ALSO READ | BJP-led NDA may win 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, likely to sweep Himachal: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll