Himachal Pradesh: 15-year boy killed in Chamba cloudburst, several houses vacated | VIDEO

Himachal Pradesh weather update: Following incessant rains and rampant floods, a cloudburst was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba area on Monday. A 15-year-old boy was also killed in the cloudburst, and the Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said Bhadoga and Kandhwara villages were hit by sudden heavy rains in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. This led to several roads and bridges getting closed. The cloudburst was reported at the Gram Panchayat Kandhwara area of the Chamba district, as per news agency ANI.

Damage to agricultural land and one of the bridges in the area is being reported. Apart from this, 5 to 6 houses were vacated and people were taken to a safer place, informed Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre.

Shortly after the cloudburst, a landslide was reported on National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. NH-5 was then blocked and machines were deployed to clear the debris.

Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement. Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

On July 28 as well, a cloudburst was reported in Himachal Pradesh, which injured 6 people and damaged 10 houses in the Kullu district. Meanwhile, 7 pilgrims from Punjab's Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district Monday, officials said.

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Department said they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in the Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven did not, the department added.

Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rain has been battering parts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and adjoining areas.

