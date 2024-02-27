Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Sukhu takes honesty jibe at MLAs who cross-voted, Singhvi asks BJP to introspect after Cong's Himachal loss

The BJP pulled off a surprising victory in the lone seat in Rajya Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh. Conceding defeat in the election, Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi congratulated BJP candidate. CM Sukhu said that the six MLAs who cross-voted for the BJP sold their honesty.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Shimla Updated on: February 27, 2024 21:34 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajya Sabha polls, Congress, BJP
Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Rajya Sabha election results: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday (February 27) lashed out at six MLAs of the Congress party who cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held for the state and said that they "sold out their honesty". His remarks came after nine MLAs -- three from Independent and six Congress -- cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the polls held on Tuesday. 

What did Sukhu say on Congress' loss?

"When someone has sold out their honesty...Nine cross-votings took place, three of them were Independent MLAs but six others sold their honesty...and voted against him (Abhishek Singhvi)..." Sukhu said in a joint press conference alongside Abhishek Manu Singhvi who lost to BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the draw of the lots.

When asked about speculations of BJP bringing a No Confidence Motion against him, Sukhu said that the MLAs who cross-voted might consider "ghar wapasi".

"We will see when the Assembly session commences...Those who have gone (cross-voted) are being asked by their families why they did this. So, if the families are asking them, then maybe a few of them would think about 'ghar wapasi'," he said.

This comes after the BJP said that the government has lost faith and demanded the Chief Minister's resignation post-Congress defeat in the polls.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacts to his loss

Singhvi, who conceded defeat after a high-voltage drama as the counting of votes concluded, extended congratulations to Mahajan and asked the BJP to "instrospect".

"First of all, I extend heartiest congratulations to Harsh Mahajan (BJP candidate), he has won. He deserves my congratulations. I would like to tell his party - introspect and think. When a 25-member party fields a candidate against a 43-member party, there is just one message -- we will shamelessly do that which is not permitted by the law..." he said.

"I would also like to thank the nine persons (MLAs) because they have taught me a lot about human nature, its fickleness or its resoluteness. They supped with us...So, I think we are bad judges of human character, they are obviously better judges of human character," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

