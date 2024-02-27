Himachal govt will fall in a month, claims BJP's Harsh Mahajan after victory in Rajya Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan after victory in polls.

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha polls: In a major setback for the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan emerged as the winner in the Rajya Sabha polls after six MLAs of the 'Grand Old Party' cross-voted.

Both the candidates, BJP's Harsh Mahajan and Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi received 34 votes each. The matter was then referred to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission, through a luck-draw like system 'draw of lots', declared BJP's Harsh Mahajan as the winner.

Speaking to the media after victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, Harsh Mahajan dedicated the win to the party, PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda among other leaders. He also made a big claim that the Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu may fall in a month or week's time.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi targets BJP

Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "First of all, I extend heartiest congratulations to Harsh Mahajan (BJP candidate), he has won. He deserves my congratulations. I would like to tell his party - introspect and think. When a 25-member party fields a candidate against a 43-member party, there is just one message -- we will shamelessly do that which is not permitted by the law..."

"I congratulate Harsh Mahajan (BJP candidate). he has won," Abhishek Manu Singhvi added.

Himachal govt must resign, says ex-CM Jairam Thakur

Speaking after BJP candidate's victory in Rajya Sabha polls, Jairam Thakur said, "We are rightly saying that looking at this victory, the Himachal Pradesh CM should resign from his position... The MLAs have left him just within a year."

