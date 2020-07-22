Image Source : FACEBOOK@SURESHKASHYAP Suresh Kashyap appointed new Himachal BJP chief

Lok Sabha member from Shimla (reserved) constituency, Suresh Kashyap, was appointed the BJP Himachal Pradesh unit President on Wednesday. The announcement was made by BJP national chief J.P. Nadda.

The post had fallen vacant following the resignation by legislator Rajeev Bindal, who had served on the post for nearly four months.

A former Non-Commissioned Officer of the Indian Air Force, Kashyap, 49, belongs to the Koli community listed under the Scheduled Castes category. He has also been a legislator for two terms.

Bindal resigned from the post in May on moral grounds and sought an impartial probe into the recent arrest of the state Health Director for allegedly seeking Rs 5,00,000 bribe.

Former Health Minister and four-time legislator Bindal had denied any involvement in the Health Department scam.

