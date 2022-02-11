Hijab controversy: Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Amid raging controversy over Hijab ban in Karnataka, firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour. He said that the country needs one law that will be applicable to all communities.

"Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour. The country is one, so there should be one law for all," he said.

A Uniform Civil Code is a common set of laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, succession and adoption and others, instead of allowing different personal laws for people of different faiths. The aim is to ensure equality.

The BJP government has been pushing for the law in Parliament. The Uniform Civil Code had even figured in the saffron party's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Saha elections. The party argues that Article 14 of the Constitution talks about providing for equality before the law. It says, "The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India."

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that this is being done to disturb the peace and harmony. "This is nothing but a part of a series which has been going on for the past few years... they don't want to see India become a world leader. This is being done for votes."

