MEA slams Islamic body OIC's comment on K'taka Hijab controversy, claims it has 'vested interests'

Indian Muslim women shout slogans during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and its comment against the call for genocide of muslims in India, and the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka.

"We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the General Secretariat of OIC on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity", the MEA said.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday tweeted the official statement of the MEA. "The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation", the statement further read.

MEA's statement comes in response to the statements made by the OIC on Monday, where it pointed out the call for 'Muslim genocide by proponents of Hindutva at Dharma Sansad in Haridwar', and the Karnataka hijab controversy.

"The OIC General Secretariat further urges once again India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members and to bring the instigators, and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice", the statement said.

