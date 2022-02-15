Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
Hijab controversy: BJP says five petitioner girls minor, slams Cong for 'using minor to stay relevant'

The Karnataka BJP also questioned Priyanka Gandhi-led Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun'

Poorva Joshi
Bengaluru Updated on: February 15, 2022 16:01 IST
hijab controversy, bjp karnataka
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

New Delhi: Delhi University Muslim Students Federation activists hold placards during a protest over the hijab controversy in Karnataka

Highlights

  • The Karnataka BJP government on Tuesday released a list of petitioners.
  • The petitioners were all minors, and BJP blamed Cong for including them in the hijab controversy.
  • Earlier as well, BJP has blamed the Congress party for stirring up the ongoing Hijab controversy.

The Karnataka BJP government on Tuesday released a list of petitioners in the ongoing Karnataka hijab controversy, who are all minors. The party alleged that Congress is using minor girls to stay relevant in politics. 

The Karnataka BJP took to Twitter and wrote, "Five of the students involved in #HijabRow are minors. Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections?".

The Karnataka BJP also questioned Priyanka Gandhi-led Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun'. "Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means, @priyankagandhi?", BJP said.

India Tv - bjp, bjp karnataka, hijab controversy

Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4KARNATAKA

BJP releases list of five minor petitioners.

Earlier as well, BJP has blamed the Congress party for stirring up the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka. BJP alleges that Congress is trying benefit off of the controversy to polarize votes in Uttar Pradesh elections.

"Like always, CONgress has used the students at the centre of #HijabRow as pawns in its political games. It raked up the Hijab controversy using its proxies and created a narrative using its Ecosystem hoping that it will benefit from vote polarization in Uttar Pradesh Elections", read an earlier tweet by BJP.

Earlier on Monday, BJP leader Anurag Thakur also blamed the Congress Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He said, "Words of Congress and TRS sound similar to that of Pakistan. Whenever elections come, they do new experiments with issues like hijab or surgical strike, because they cannot compete with BJP as far as development is concerned. Questioning surgical strike shows the mindset of KCR".

Also Read: BJP doing experiment in country from Karnataka: Owaisi on Hijab controversy

 

