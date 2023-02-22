Follow us on Image Source : DMRC Here are some facts that you need to know about Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started its operations on December 24, 2002, after four years of construction that began in 1998. Several government departments worked together to ensure the route alignment, technology, and government jurisdiction of the Delhi metro train. The Urban Arts Commission proposed a transport system with multiple modes, including underground and elevated metro stations in 1984.

Today, the Delhi Metro train consists of ten different routes or lines, named after colors, with the latest one being the grey line.

Facts that you need to Know about the Delhi Metro:

Biggest Station and Smallest Stations: The Kashmere Gate Metro Station serves as an interchange for three lines - Red, Yellow, and Violet - and is the largest station in Delhi with eight entry/exit points and an area of 118,400 square meters. On the other hand, Ashram Metro Station is the smallest metro station, located on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro network with a length of 151.7 meters and one entry/exit point.

Coverage: The Delhi Metro spans over 186.4 miles (300 km), making it one of the most extensive and best metro routes globally, along with the London, Beijing, Shanghai, and New York metro networks. The Delhi Metro is the second oldest metro service in India, with Kolkata metro being the first one. The Delhi Metro carries around 2.8 million passengers daily with eight-coach trains.

Deepest and Highest Points: Hauz Khas is the deepest station in the Delhi Metro route with a depth of 95 ft (29 m), while Chawri Bazar station is the second deepest and goes 82 ft (25 m) below the ground. The highest point in the Delhi Metro route is situated at 77.4 ft (23.6 m) at Dhaula Kuan. Patel Chowk Metro Museum is the only South Asian museum dedicated to a metro railway.

