Helicopter services suspended due to strong winds, says Vaishno Devi shrine board

The decision was taken by the Vaishno Devi shrine board due to strong winds and bad weather.

The weather remained partly cloudy with thundershowers in J&K in last 24 hours.

The helicopter services at Jammu's Sanji Chhat helipad in Katra will remain suspended due to strong winds and low visibility, informed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board on Monday.

The weather remained partly cloudy with thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The Regional Meteorological Department based in Srinagar informed on Monday that partly cloudy weather with thundershowers at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy weather with thundershower at isolated places is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours", IMD bulletin informed. Here, Jammu had 30.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 26.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 19.1 degrees Celsius, Banihal 28.2 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 17.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

Sanji Chhat is a plateau two and a half kilometers short of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Devotees often use helicopters that land on this helipad, in order to visit the shrine.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta mountain near Mata Vaishno Devi late last evening. The fire, that occured near the helipad, has been brought under control to a great extent. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has, thus, suspended the helicopter service till further control to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

