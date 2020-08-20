Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-Noida-Gurugram

Image Source : ANI Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The incessant rains have caused massive waterlogging across the national capital. According to Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy downpour across the region till August 25. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad," said IMD.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad: IMD (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Y7Ao9lFBlQ — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

"Meerut, Siyana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Hapur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh during the next 2 hours. Light to moderate rain occurs over Rewari, Kosli, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Matanhail, Charki-Dadri, Barsana and Deeg during the next 2 hours," it added.

National Capital witnessed severe waterlogging

Several parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging as the city continues to receive heavy downpour. Waterlogging has been reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway) due to which traffic will remain affected.

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Dwarka Sector 12. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/UOOzyWLTLg — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) August 20, 2020

Delhi: Streets waterlogged at Baraf Khana, as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/Mz2mrJ2ag0 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Delhi: Water logging at Mayur Vihar Phase 3 following overnight rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/ApntXMJYcp — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Firozeshah Road.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rainfall in Delhi till 25th August. pic.twitter.com/kgyoB6EfTf — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Krishi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/FX8T4NgPnn — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Streets of Noida waterlogged following incessant rain

The situation in Noida is not different. In the wee hours of Thursday, the residents witnessed waterlogged streets across the region. Places like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sector 39 and sector 29 among others witnessed flooded roads.

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Water logging in Sector 39 of Noida following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/WzcsikQSVC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic Police has also issued a warning that traffic will remain affected due to heavy waterlogging Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad.

"Water logging reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway); traffic will remain affected," Delhi Traffic Police said.

Water logging reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway); traffic will remain affected: Delhi Traffic Police — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage