Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-Noida-Gurugram

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The incessant rains have caused massive waterlogging across the national capital. According to Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2020 8:17 IST
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Image Source : ANI

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The incessant rains have caused massive waterlogging across the national capital.  According to Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy downpour across the region till August 25. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad," said IMD. 

 

"Meerut, Siyana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar,  Hapur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh during the next 2 hours. Light to moderate rain occurs over Rewari, Kosli, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Matanhail, Charki-Dadri, Barsana and Deeg during the next 2 hours," it added. 

National Capital witnessed severe waterlogging

Several parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging as the city continues to receive heavy downpour. Waterlogging has been reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway) due to which traffic will remain affected. 

Streets of Noida waterlogged following incessant rain

The situation in Noida is not different. In the wee hours of Thursday, the residents witnessed waterlogged streets across the region. Places like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sector 39 and sector 29 among others witnessed flooded roads. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic Police has also issued a warning that traffic will remain affected due to heavy waterlogging Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad. 

"Water logging reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway); traffic will remain affected," Delhi Traffic Police said.

