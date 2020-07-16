Image Source : INDIA TV Heavy rain in Nepal causes flood-like situation in Bihar's Araria as water-level rises above danger-level

Heavy rain in Nepal's Terai region has caused a flood-like situation in Bihar Araria. The water-level of rivers like Parmar, Bakra, Rutwa, Nuna, Sahit among others. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic has been disrupted on Motihari-Sheohar road for the last four days.

In Araria, rising water-level in the Bakra river have inundated the main market. The historic Madaneswar Dham Shiv Temple has submerged underwater and due to this, all religious activities have to come to halt.

At several places, villagers have taken shelter on safer areas and the officials have been distributing food packets to them.

The Patna Meteorological Centre informed on Wednesday that the heavy rainfall can be expected only at isolated places in North Bihar over the next 24 hours. Southwest Monsoon has been active in Bihar and rainfall with thunderstorm would occur in all 38 districts till July 16.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the flood- areas.

