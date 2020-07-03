Image Source : T RAGHVAN/INDIA TV Heartwarming video shows mother elephant helping calf cross divider in Kerala's Malappuram

The bond of a mother with her child is pure and unconditional, be it humans or animals. Kerala's Malappuram brought out heartwarming scenes of a female elephant with her calf, both trying to cross a road divider. The visuals were filmed on Thursday by some cyclists.

The video showed the female elephant crossing the roadside divider with her little one. While she managed to cross to the other side all by herself in one go, she saw her kid needed some help.

The mother elephant immediately used her giant trunk and pulled her baby towards her. Both reached the other side of the road and embarked on their journey thereon.

Heartwarming Video from #mallapuram in #Kerala shows mother elephant helping calf cross roadside divider. This was filmed on Thursday by few cyclists.

