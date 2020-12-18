Image Source : FILE PHOTO Hathras case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet in the Hathras gangrape and murder case against four accused in the Competent Court. The case was transferred to the CBI after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government requested the Centre to handover the investigation to the central probing agency. The CBI had registered the case on October 11, 2020. All the four accused in the case have been charged with murder, gangrape under the SC/ST Act.

The agency invoked charges of gangrape and murder against Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu and the local court in Hathras has taken cognisance, lawyer for the accused told reporters outside the court. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family". The agency has looked into the role of accused Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu who are in judicial custody, officials said.

They were also put through different forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, they said.

The CBI investigators had also met doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on September 14, they said.

The Yogi Adityanath Government had faced a lot of flak for the case which was later transferred to the CBI. The CBI had constituted a team to probe the incident and handed over the probe to its Ghaziabad unit. The team has already recorded statements of family members of the victim.

(With inputs from PTI)

