Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024

Hassan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Hassan is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. The state has 28 parliamentary seats. The Hassan seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud and Sakleshpur. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda represented the constituency five times in 1991, 1998, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Hassan Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,52,999 voters in the Hassan constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,33,842 voters were male and 8,19,112 were female voters. 45 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,114 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hassan in 2019 was 2,183 (2,144 were men and 39 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Hassan constituency was 15,61,486. Out of this, 7,89,847 voters were male and 7,71,551 were female voters. 88 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,026 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hassan in 2014 was 1,831 (1,538 were men and 293 were women).

Hassan 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, JDS candidate Prajwal Revanna won the seat for the first time with a margin of 1,41,324 votes. He was polled 6,76,606 votes with a vote share of 52.92%. He defeated BJP candidate A Manju who got 5,35,282 votes (41.86%). Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate KH Vinodraj stood third with 38,761 votes (3.03%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 12,77,552.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, JDS candidate and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda won the seat for the third consecutive time. He was polled 5,09,841 votes with a vote share of 44.43%. Congress candidate A Manju got 4,09,379 votes (35.67%) and was the runner-up. Deve Gowda defeated Manju by a margin of 1,00,462 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,47,172. BJP candidate CH Vijayashankar came third with 1,65,688 votes (14.44%) and BSP candidate AP Ahamad was in the fourth position with 18,905 votes (1.65%).

Hassan Past Winners

HD Deve Gowda (JDS): 2009

HD Deve Gowda (JDS): 2004

G Putta Swamy Gowda (Congress): 1999

HD Deve Gowda (Janata Dal): 1998

YN Rudreshagowda (Janata Dal): 1996

HD Deve Gowda (Janata Party): 1991

HC Srikantaiah (Congress): 1989

HN Nanjegowda (Congress): 1984

HN Nanjegowda (Congress): 1980

S Nanjesha Gowda (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 11,662 voters (0.91%) opted for NOTA in the Hassan constituency. In 2014, 7,334 voters (0.64%) opted for NOTA in the Hassan constituency.

Hassan Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,77,552 or 77.29%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,47,172 or 73.47%.

Hassan Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 18 in the Hassan constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Hassan.

Hassan Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,235 polling stations in the Hassan constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,196 polling stations in the Hassan constituency.