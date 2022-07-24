Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
  4. Haryana police nabs four members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Haryana police nabs four members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Puneet Pareenja Reported By: Puneet Pareenja Ambala Updated on: July 24, 2022 17:42 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Haryana police
Image Source : PTI Lawrence Bishnoi being produced at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • Police said that after getting a tip the police laid a trap and nabbed them
  • All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
  • Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against them

Four notorious miscreants from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been apprehended by Haryana police in the village of Babyal near the Ambala Cantonment. Following their arrest on Saturday night, the team reportedly found three weapons and 22 live cartridges from their possession.

Those who have been arrested are Shashank Pande, Sahil alias Bagga, Ashwani alias Maneesh and Banti. One of the accused Shashank belonged to Gorakhpur (UP) while the other three hailed from Ambala. 

Police said that after getting a tip the police laid a trap and nabbed them near the cremation ground of village Babyal. "All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang," said a police official. Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against them on Sunday. Police said further investigations in the case are in progress.

Also Read | Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to Punjab Police remand till July 6

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's father moves SC, says lawyer boycotting his son

