Haryana police nabs four members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lawrence Bishnoi being produced at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi.

Highlights Police said that after getting a tip the police laid a trap and nabbed them

All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against them

Four notorious miscreants from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been apprehended by Haryana police in the village of Babyal near the Ambala Cantonment. Following their arrest on Saturday night, the team reportedly found three weapons and 22 live cartridges from their possession.

Those who have been arrested are Shashank Pande, Sahil alias Bagga, Ashwani alias Maneesh and Banti. One of the accused Shashank belonged to Gorakhpur (UP) while the other three hailed from Ambala.

Police said that after getting a tip the police laid a trap and nabbed them near the cremation ground of village Babyal. "All the arrested persons are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang," said a police official. Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the law against them on Sunday. Police said further investigations in the case are in progress.

Also Read | Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to Punjab Police remand till July 6

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's father moves SC, says lawyer boycotting his son

Latest India News