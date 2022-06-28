Follow us on Image Source : PTI Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to Punjab Police remand till July 6

Highlights Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in the Amritsar Court today.

He was remanded to the custody of Punjab Police for 8 more days.

Patiala House Court had allowed police to arrest him in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in the Amritsar Court today, after which he was remanded to the custody of Punjab Police for 8 more days. He has been sent to police remand till July 6, said Palwinder Singh, Amritsar ACP. The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

The court had also allowed the Punjab Police transit application and directed it to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM in Punjab's Mansa. The Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi's father on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging various orders, including the transit remand order of a Delhi court. He also complained that lawyers in Punjab have boycotted his son and are not willing to represent him.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sangram Singh Saron that they have challenged the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and of a Delhi court granting transit remand but since no lawyer in Mansa court in Punjab is taking up Bishnoi's case, he had approached the top court.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who was travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Bishnoi is facing trial for the offence committed under stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) here and was lodged in the Tihar jail.

