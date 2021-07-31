Haryana lockdown extended till August 9. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI COVID: Haryana extends lockdown till August 9

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state till August 9, with certain relaxations. Night curfew will continue to remain in place from 11 pm till 5 am on all days of the week across the state.

An order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said, “the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state.”

Haryana Covid lockdown: Relaxations

Restaurants are allowed to function at 50 per cent seating capacity in malls from 10 am to 11 pm.

Standalone restaurants can remain open from 8 am to 11 pm. These timings, however, are not applicable for restaurants at hotels.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants, and fast food joints is permitted upto 11 pm.

Bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate till 11 pm with 50% seating capacity.

Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons

Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls, including those in stand-alone and malls, are allowed to open with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

University/colleges are also allowed to open for students for doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations.

Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The Department of Higher Education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing).

Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) also allowed to open.

Industrial Training Institutes are also allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes.

