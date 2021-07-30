Jharkhand revises Covid restrictions. Check what's allowed and not

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jharkhand revises Covid restrictions. (Representational image)

Jharkhand has revised its Covid restrictions in the state allowing hotels and restaurants to open till 10 pm on Sundays while essentials including grocery shops, fruit shops, dairies to be allowed till 8 pm.

Meanwhile, offline classes in Jharkhand for students have been permitted from Classes 9-12 till 12pm only. However, students will be allowed only after permission from parents.

As per the new guidelines, classes for final year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be permitted. While online classes will continue as usual. ITI, skill development centres have also been allowed to re-open.

Coaching institutions are allowed to open for students above 18 years of age with 50 per cent seating capacity.

In addition to this, Anganwadi centres will continue to remain closed. However, the food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home.

Moreover, in open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 100 persons. In closed spaces, not more than 50 per cent of the seating capacity or 100 people which ever is less, are allowed at functions, events.

