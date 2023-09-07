Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana: Seven people from Korean Embassy rescued after fire in Gurugram flat

A fire broke out at a flat in the Haryana Janpratinidhi (MLA) apartment in Gurugram on Thursday afternoon, but all seven people from the Korean Embassy who were staying in the flat were rescued safely. The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the AC, according to fire officials. Two fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after about an hour.

A platform vehicle was used to rescue the seven people, including five women. One of the women sustained a minor injury in her hand. The fire officials said that they faced difficulties in talking to the people from the Korean Embassy as there was no translator present at the spot. The case is being investigated.

"All seven people were taken out safely in about 15 minutes. Our team faced difficulties in talking to these people due to the translator not being present at the spot," the official said. "Initial investigation revealed that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the AC. The case is being investigated," Bhardwaj added.

"Initial investigation revealed that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the AC. The case is being investigated," Bhardwaj added.

Latest India News