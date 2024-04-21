Haryana: 4 dead after crematorium wall collapses in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A wall collapsed in Gurugram killing 4 people while a woman was injured.

Four people, including a child, died on Saturday after a wall collapsed on them in Haryana's Gurugram. The incident occurred when the wall facing Arjun Nagar collapsed, trapping four individuals and two children beneath its debris.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police team from Arjun Nagar swiftly responded to the scene. Tragically, despite their efforts, one child and three others succumbed to their injuries before they could be rescued.

The deceased have been identified as 11-year-old Tanya, 70-year-old Devi Dayal, 54-year old Manoj Gaba, and 52-year old Krishna Kumar. One injured person, identified as Deepa Pradhan, a resident of Arjun Nagar is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the causes of the incident, and the police team is ensuring that all necessary legal procedures are followed. Postmortems will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Gurugram: Six injured in bloody clash of two rival families, 18 booked

ALSO READ | Haryana: Gurugram schools may face disaffiliation if buses found unsafe for students