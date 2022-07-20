Haryana DSP Murder: Truck driver who mowed down police officer probing illegal mining arrested from Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia at Pachgaon in Nuh district, Haryana.

Haryana DSP murder case: The Haryana police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver who mowed down Haryana's Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, Nuh police informed. The police officer was probing an illegal mining case.

According to reports, the accused Sabbir alias Mittar, a key accused in the DSP murder case has been arrested by Haryana Police from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.

"We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The accused, who is around 30 years of age, hails from Pachgaon. He had fled to his relatives. We are trying to nab his other accomplices," said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

