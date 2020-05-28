Haryana to 'completely seal' its borders with Delhi: Minister Anil Vij

Image Source : FILE Haryana to completely seal its borders with Delhi

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said the state will completely seal its borders with Delhi since the number of coronavirus cases has been on the upswing. "We will keep our border with Delhi completely sealed due to increasing COVID19 cases," Vij said on Thursday.

Delhi today recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus-positive cases, with 1,024 infections, taking the total number of cases to 16,281. Delhi's Directorate General of Health Services said there are currently 8,740 active cases in the national capital.

Vij has written to the home secretary in this regard. The letter said that coronavirus cases are increasing in Haryana adjoining Delhi. The main reason for this is the uncontrolled entry from Delhi to Haryana, the letter said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had to intervene and order Haryana to allow those involved in essential services to travel between the state and the capital and remove special restrictions on its borders imposed during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage