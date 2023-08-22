Haryana: Criminal with Rs 25000 reward held in Nuh, second arrest in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The police arrested a wanted criminal.

Hours after the Haryana Police arrested an accused of Nuh violence after a brief encounter in Nuh, the security personnel nabbed a wanted criminal on Tuesday. A team, formed under the leadership of in-charge Crime Branch Nuh, Inspector Amit Kumar arrested Waseem alias Bolar from Adbar Mod Hathin Road, Nuh. The accused, a resident of Sikarpur Village, Taoru, Nuh was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000. a country-made katta was also recovered from the accused.

"Inspector Amit Kumar along with his team was present at village Adbar bus stand in search of the accused involved in the Nuh violence. Secret information was received that Waseem, s/o Abdul Ganni resident of Shikarpur who is wanted in several cases in Nuh, Palwal and many other places, is waiting for someone to go to Sudaka," the police spokesperson said.

Acting upon the information, police caught a person by chance. On asking name and address, the person told police his name as Waseem alias Boller s/o Abdul Ganni, resident of Shikarpur. When his body was searched, an armed recovered from his possession. Later, the cops arrested Wasim after registering a case against the relevant sections in police station Sadar Nuh. During the interrogation, it was found that Wasim was a notorious criminal who is named in several cases, including 2015 kidnapping case, 2017 extortion case, and murder case as well.

Earlier, police succeeded to arrested one of the accused of Nuh violence after a brief encounter with him, said officials on Tuesday. He was identified as one Aamir, a resident of Didara, Nijampur Tauru, Haryana.

The firings took place from both sides during the encounter in which the accused received a bullet injury in the leg. The encounter took place khandar (ruins) of Aravalli mountain in Taoru, Nuh.

A country-made katta was recovered from the procession of the accused. It was the second encounter of Nuh police with the accused.

Villagers hand over five accused in Nuh violence to police: Official

Earlier, five accused wanted in connection with the July 31 communal violence were "handed over" to police by residents of Singar village following repeated appeals by police and administration.

All five accused were arrested and questioned, a police spokesperson on Monday said.

"On Sunday night, former sarpanch Hanif, Altaf, Ibrahim Chaudhary, Tayyab, former chairman, Sakit and other villagers from Singar reached Bichhor police station and handed over five accused identified as Juber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakar to the police," the spokesperson said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Meanwhile, 61 FIRs were registered so far in Braj Mandal violence case and 280 people were arrested. An FIR was lodged against 12 people for spreading rumours on social media and one was arrested - The Superintendent of Police appealed to the general public not to pay heed to rumours and asserted the police would strictly deal with those spreading rumours.

