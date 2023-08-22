Delhi rape case: 'What's to hide,' asks Swati Maliwal as she stages overnight sit-in protest at hospital

Follow us on Image Source : X Swati Maliwal stages dharana at the hospital

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday night staged overnight protest at a hospital, claiming that she was prevented from meeting the minor girl allegedly raped by a Delhi government official.

"Delhi Police is indulging in hooliganism. They are neither allowing me to meet the girl nor her mother. I can't understand what do the Delhi Police want to hide from me. I am being told that the NCPCR chairperson was allowed to meet the girl's mother. When the NCPCR chairperson can meet the mother, why is the DCW chief not being allowed for the same?..," Maliwal said.

Who is the accused?

Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the city government's women and child development department -- allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had said. His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.