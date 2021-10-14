Haryana: 150 SC families denied ration, medicine due to 'social boycott'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION/PTI A Dalit youth was beaten up by some of the upper caste people during a Kabaddi match in the village, reports said.

More than 150 Scheduled Caste families of Chattar village in Jind district of Haryana have been denied ration, medicine, and any means to travel in and out of the village due to 'social boycott' by the upper caste families. The scheduled caste families also alleged that they are not being allowed to go to their own farms due to the boycott. Any person who is seen giving any ration supplies to the Dalits, they said, is being fined Rs 11,000 by dominant caste members.

The boycott was imposed on Wednesday when a Dalit youth was beaten up by some of the upper caste people during a Kabaddi match. The victim then took the matter to the police and asked for an investigation under the SC-ST act.

Following the FIR filed by the man named Gurmeet, a Panchayat meeting was called. The upper caste reportedly then warned the rest of the community and urged them to ban any transactions with him. Refusing to do so, the Dalit community stood by the complainant and went ahead to send another complaint against two dozen people to the CM's office.

Following this, the dominant caste of the village has called on a social boycott, thus refusing all ration and medical supplies to the scheduled castes. The police teams have visited the village and a probe is on in the matter.

