Mayawati slams Congress over silence in Dalit's death in Rajasthan, urges SC to take suo moto cognizance

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday took another dig at the Congress party over staying silent in a Dalit man's death incident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. She pointed out that as the country raised its voice against the incident, the Congress stayed silent. "In the latest incident of Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the ruthless murder of a Dalit was discussed and condemned all over the country, but the leadership of the Congress not only kept itself silent but also imposed restrictions on the speaking of its Dalit leaders. It is very sad and shameful", she tweeted.

Mayawati also urged the Supreme Court to take Suo moto cognizance in the matter, just like the Lakhimpur violence incident. She also pointed out to the FIR in the case which took three days to get registered.

This is the second time Mayawati slammed Cong's silence in the matter. Earlier on Sunday, she had asked whether the chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh would visit Hanumangarh to provide compensation to the Dalit victim's family.

Dalit man thrashed in Hanumangarh

Earlier on Thursday, a man was thrashed to death at Rohi Prempura village of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Meghwal.

According to the police complaint filed by Banwarilal, the father of the deceased, Jagdish Meghwal had left Suratgarh at around 1.30 pm.

He alleged that four people, Vinod, Mukesh, Lalchand alias Rameshwar, Sikandar, and Dilip Rajput, all residents of Prempura arrived on two motorcycles carrying Jagdish and threw him in front of his house.

"His father said that when he went to see he found that his son was lying on the ground and not breathing," DSP Ranveer Singh said.

"Banwarilal said that he suspected that his son was kidnapped while he was returning home and the accused had trashed him to death," Singh said.

