Haryana: 4 killed, 2 seriously injured while cleaning tank amid gas leak in Bahadurgarh

Haryana: At least four people died and two were seriously injured while cleaning a septic tank in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday.

The labourers had gone down a 5 feet deep tank to clean it.

"Bodies have been removed & taken to the hospital. 4 are dead & 2 are in ICU. Families are being contacted, an investigation will be conducted once we receive complaints," said SP Wasim Akram.

