Haryana: Another Nuh violence accused arrested after encounter with police

A Nuh violence accused identified as Osama alias Pehalwan was arrested after a brief encounter in which he received a bullet injury in his leg. He was admitted to Nalhad Medical Hospital for the treatment, said a police official on Thursday. The encounter took place near Ujina canal drain, when he was going to Aali Meo from village Firozpur salt.

Osama - a resident of Ferozepur Namak, Nuh was wanted in an arson incident. One illegal country-made katta, 1 empty cartridge and one motorcycle were recovered from his possession. A team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Vimal, Manager Police Station Cybercrime, Nuh, to nab the accused.

Earlier, Haryana Police arrested one of the accused of Nuh violence after an encounter with him on August 22. He was identified as one Aamir, a resident of Didara, Nijampur Tauru, Haryana.

Villagers hand over five accused in Nuh violence to police: Official

Earlier, five accused wanted in connection with the July 31 communal violence were "handed over" to police by residents of Singar village following repeated appeals by police and administration.

All five accused were arrested and questioned, a police spokesperson on Monday said.

"On Sunday night, former sarpanch Hanif, Altaf, Ibrahim Chaudhary, Tayyab, former chairman, Sakit and other villagers from Singar reached Bichhor police station and handed over five accused identified as Juber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakar to the police," the spokesperson said.

Massive manhunt underway

After the Nuh violence, searches have been continuing to nab the accused. District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, along with Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia, has held meetings with prominent people from 262 villages on ways to maintain peace and ensure that the accused surrender before the police.

Six people were killed in the violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Meanwhile, 61 FIRs were registered so far in Braj Mandal violence case and 280 people were arrested. An FIR was lodged against 12 people for spreading rumours on social media and one was arrested - The Superintendent of Police appealed to the general public not to pay heed to rumours and asserted the police would strictly deal with those spreading rumours.

