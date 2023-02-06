Harsh Goenka shares video of autorickshaw designed like luxury car, wins hearts of Twitter users

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/TWITTER VIDEO The video amassed over 16k views on Twitter. Users were mighty impressed with the creativity and praised the design in the comments section.

RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka shares lots of interesting posts on Twitter. The industrialist recently shared a video of an autorickshaw that was designed as a luxury car. The post has won many hearts on the internet since then.

The video was shared on Twitter by a man named Avishkar Naik. In the 58-second clip, an autorickshaw which was designed as a luxury car with plush seats is seen.

The front looked like a regular autorickshaw. However, the boot resembled the design of a vintage luxury car. The video amassed over 16k views on Twitter. Users were mighty impressed with the creativity and praised the design in the comments section.

"Good One and Well Recognised. Would like to have details about it's created for future development on this innovations," wrote a user.

Another commented, "This is actually lit."

Latest India News