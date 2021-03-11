Haridwar Kumbh Mela: First 'Shahi Snan' on Maha Shivratri today, over 20 lakh devotees take holy dip in Ganga

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a holy dip in the river Ganga at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Today is the first Shahi Snan at the Kumbh Mela which is being organised here after 12 years. An Ardh Kumbh Mela took place in Haridwar in 2016.

According to the official website of Kumbh Mela, Ganga’s presence on Earth is attributed to Lord Shiva, who held her in his matted locks as she descended from the heaven with an enormous force. A holy dip on this day is believed to be unique spiritually experience.

News agency ANI reported that over 20 lakh devotees have performed Shahi Snan at Har Ki Pauri. "Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed 'Snan' till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat (Har Ki Pauri) as 'akharas' are getting ready for Shahi Snan," Sanjay Gunjyal, IG Police, Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, said.

The second Shahi Snan will take place on April 12 on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. The third and fourth will take place on April 14 and April 27 on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti and Chaitra Poornima, respectively.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made in Haridwar as devotees from across the country are expected to flock here for a holy dip in the river Ganga.

The Mahakumbh at Haridwar is happening after 12 years while Ardh Kumbh is held every six years. The festival is held at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain and Nasik every 12 years in cycle. During the Kumbh Mela, lakhs of people gather to take a holy dip in the river, especially on the auspicious bathing days.

Devotees at Kumbh to be showered with flowers, says CM

The new chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday issued orders to shower Kumbh Mela pilgrims with flowers from helicopters on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday. "The visitors should be able to take a holy dip in the Ganga conveniently. The honour of seers is paramount. A grand and divine Kumbh should be ensured," he said.

"We have to work together for the development of the state. People's representatives and officials have a big role to play in this. All of us should discharge our duties with full dedication," Rawat said.

The Kumbh Mela is the largest religious congregation of pilgrims on Earth. It draws crores of people including ascetics, saints, sadhus, kalpavasis and visitors from the country and world.