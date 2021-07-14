Har Ghar Jal mission: Despite Covid, 71 districts have tap water connections in each house

Follow us on Image Source : JALJEEVANMISSION.GOV.IN One lakh villages in the country are getting tap water while the work has been completed in 50,000 Gram Panchayats who are getting tap water now, Jal Jeevan Mission Director said.

Despite COVID and after 2 years of launching Har Ghar Jal mission (accessing reach of tap water), the government has been able to provide tap water facility in each house in 71 districts, Jal Jeevan Mission Director Yugal Joshi informed on Wednesday.

Moreover, Schools & Anganwadis are also getting tap connections on a priority basis. As of now, around 6.75 lakhs schools and as many Anganwadi centers are getting tap water. We're hopeful that we'll achieve the target of linking every household with tap connection before 2024, Mission Director added.

