Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra govt likely to challenge Rana couple's bail today for flouting release terms

Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra government is likely to challenge the bail of Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today. "I have sent a few clips of Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. After watching those clips carefully, I am satisfied that those conversations of them are in violation of the condition put in the bail order given to them. So I am duty-bound to bring this before the court. I will put this before the court tomorrow. I will request the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against them and to take them into custody," said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat.

Mumbai's session Court on Wednesday granted bail to the Ranas who were arrested after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence. After her release from Byculla Jail on Thursday, Navneet Rana was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up. She underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital on Saturday after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis. Rana couple got bail from the court after staying 12 days in jail. While granting bail, the court had also put several conditions, violating which the bail was subjected to be cancelled. One of such conditions includes that Navneet Rana and her husband could not issue any statement in the media regarding the case.

However, Navneet Rana spoke to the media as soon as she was discharged from the hospital and gave a statement regarding her arrest. The MP-MLA couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

