Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana discharged from hospital; flaunts Hanuman Chalisa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana discharged from hospital today

Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana has been discharged from the Lilawati Hospital on Sunday. Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' were heard the MP was discharged with a 'Hanuman Chalisa' in hand. Arrested Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Byculla jail on Thursday morning for her spondylosis treatment.

The Amravati MP and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police last month following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra. Navneet was lodged in Byculla women's prison

Although the couple had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav's residence, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity. Ravi is currently lodged in Taloja jail.

According to Navneet's lawyer, she was made to sit and sleep for long hours on the floor of the jail due to which her spondylosis got aggravated. In a letter addressed to the Byculla Jail authorities, the lawyer of the former model-actor said that his client was sent to JJ Hospital for examination and treatment on April 27 only after repeated complaints.

The lawyer said that the doctor at JJ Hospital had prescribed a CT scan to evaluate the gravity of spondylosis.

Read More | Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet, husband Ravi Rana walk free from Byculla Jail

Latest India News