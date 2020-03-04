Ghaziabad Police launches 'One Cop One Gangster' operation to track criminals

The district police have launched a special drive named 'One Cop One Gangster' to keep a close eye on criminals by deputing a dedicated policeman behind every wanted person. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said notorious criminals of the district will remain under the surveillance of sub-inspectors, while passive ones will be watched by head constables and constables.

"In the month of February, 31 criminals were identified and booked under the Gangsters Act," he told PTI.

In the past five years, 1,671 gangsters (1,162 from urban areas and 509 are from rural areas) in the districts have been identified, he said, adding they were booked for dacoity, loot, murder and burglary.

"Their dossiers would be prepared to know whether they are in jails or are out on bail and, if yes, what they are doing and who is the guarantor in their bail," he said.

If past gangsters are still indulging in criminal activities, arrest and prohibitory actions would be taken against them, he said.

ALSO READ | Policemen must wear proper uniform while checking vehicles: Ghaziabad SSP

ALSO READ | Woman cop brings infant son to CM duty in Noida