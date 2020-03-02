Policemen must wear proper uniform while checking vehicles: Ghaziabad SSP

All police personnel have been instructed to wear a proper uniform with name plate while checking vehicles so that everyone can recognise them, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said on Sunday.

The officer said stringent action would be initiated against the in-charge of police outpost in the area where a policeman is spotted without uniform.

Also, all police personnel attached with other government departments have told that checking of documents and challan would be conducted on the road and not in any office or room, the SSP said.

Last month, two persons were arrested after the police received a complaint that a gang was extorting money from people in the name of checking of their belongings by showing them fake police identity cards.

Members of the gang used to pose as police constables and used the blue and red colour stripes on the number plates of their bikes to befool people.

The chowki incharge of Kaushambi, Suresh Chand Sharma was suspended on February 24 after the police received complaint in this regard.

