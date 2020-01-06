Alert! ED warn fraudsters sending fake summons, letters to public to extract money. Check details

Alert! ED warns fraudsters sending fake communications in form of summons, letters; check details

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday warned that certain "unscrupulous" persons have been sending fake communications, on behalf of the agency, to private parties in the form of summons and letters with anonymous identity.

On receipt of complaints of such nature, the ED said it takes swift action by approaching local police authorities and make complaints and FIRs.

"Such complaints and FIRs have been made by ED at various police stations across India in the recent past," said the ED in a statement.

In one such case, the statement said, an accused was identified and arrested for his involvement in sending email from a fake email-ID synonymous to that of an ED officer.

To overcome such nuisances, the ED said it has taken appropriate measures and started following certain practices so that these unscrupulous elements are not able to harass private persons.

The agency said it will continue to take impacting action against such "imposters who attempt to impersonate as ED officers and indulge in making fake correspondences with general public with ulterior motive to extract money".

"ED always stands by its five core values like integrity, accountability, commitment, excellence and impartiality, and seeks close co-operation from all stakeholders and appeals to them to share such instances immediately with ED without any hesitation."

The agency said such information can be shared through ED's regional officers at Chandigarh (0172-2540465), Delhi(011-23210692), Mumbai(022-22614091), Chennai(044-28255051), Kolkata(033-23378343).

"In case of any inconvenience, victim can contact Head Office(011-24692055) or email at dir-enforcement@nic.in," the statement said.