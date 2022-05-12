Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court to deliver order on video survey shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of the Muslim community protest after the arrival of the court commissioner and nominated members for the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex and Shringar Gauri, in Varanasi, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Gyanvapi Masjid News: A Varanasi court will deliver its verdict in the case related to the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid. The structure is located adjacent to the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple. It shares a boundary wall with the temple which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

The district court will also decide on a plea by Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid, the management committee of the mosque, seeking the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as the court commissioner for the video survey.

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had earlier heard the arguments of the Hindu and Muslim sides, further heard the matter relating to the opening of the two basements located inside the barricading in the Gyanvapi complex for videography and replacement of advocate commissioner. Advocate commissioner Mishra also presented his side.

On Wednesday, the court reserved its order till Thursday afternoon. It is expected that the court will give the next date for videography and also give a verdict on whether the commissioner will be changed or not.

Gyanvapi Masjid Case

Petitions were filed in a local court in Varanasi in August 2021 seeking permission for daily darshan and poojan at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal. The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26 this year ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid.

The court had appointed advocate Ajai Kumar to conduct a survey and inspection. The court had asked the advocate commissioner to submit a report before the next hearing on May 10.

According to the court's directions, videography and survey were to be conducted inside the mosque premises on May 6 and 7. The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings. When the survey team arrived at the mosque on May 6, the members had to face massive protests by the Muslims who opposed the court's order. The survey was done amid tight security on the first day. However, the exercise was halted by the administration temporarily on the next day owing to protests.

Muslims accused the advocate commissioner of being biased toward Hindus and demanded from the court to replace him. They alleged that he had tried to get videography done inside the Gyanvapi mosque without orders. The counsel for the mosque management committee had earlier contended that the court had not given any order to do the videography inside the mosque but to do it only till the 'chabutra' (courtyard) outside the barricades enclosing the mosque area.

