Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Mumbai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri'
  • WPI inflation spikes to record high of 15.08 per cent in April against 14.55 per cent in March
  • Gujarat ATS arrests four accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gyanvapi masjid case: Survey report not ready, team seeks two-day more time from Varanasi court

Gyanvapi masjid case: Survey report not ready, team seeks two-day more time from Varanasi court

The survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex was ordered by a local Varanasi court on a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on the mosque's outer walls.

Bhasker Mishra Reported by: Bhasker Mishra
Varanasi Updated on: May 17, 2022 13:38 IST
Gyanvapi Masjid news, Gyanvapi Masjid case, Gyanvapi Masjid video
Image Source : PTI

Muslims leave after offering the Friday prayers, at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Friday, May 13, 2022. 

Highlights

  • The Gyanvapi Masjid is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
  • A Shivling was found during a court-mandated survey at the pond of Gyanvapi Masjid
  • The court then directed that the area where the Shivling was found should be sealed

Gyanvapi Masjid News: The commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi has sought two days more time from a local court to submit its report. The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday.

Special Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh informed the court that survey of the mosque was completed on Monday but the team needs two days more to finalise the report. 

According to Assistant Advocate Commissioner, Ajay Pratap Singh, around 50 per cent of the report is ready. "This is because we did not get time (to compile the report)," he said.

Singh said during the three-day survey from May 14 to 16, underground rooms were surveyed and locks of rooms for which keys were not available broken.

"Open as well as closed 'taikhanas' (underground rooms) were surveyed, and locks of 'taikhanas', whose keys were not found, were broken by the district administration. They were videographed and photographed," he said.

Singh didn't comment  about the 'wazookhana' in the mosque complex. He, however, said that "definitely there was something due to which the Hindu side made a claim on it and the court gave its orders after taking cognizance of it".

A local court on Monday had ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey. However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz. 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News