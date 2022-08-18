Gyanvapi case: Husband of plaintiff receives death threat from Pakistan; FIR lodged

Highlights The caller from Pakistan is forcing Arya for withdrawing the case

Gyanvapi case: The husband of a plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case has claimed he has received a 'sar tan se juda' (beheading) threat from an unidentified caller using a Pakistan number.

The man has lodged an FIR with the Varanasi police in the matter.

Commenting on the case, Station Officer (SO) Luxa, Anil Sahu, said, "We have lodged an FIR against unidentified person/s for issuing threats after receiving a complaint from Sohan Lal Arya."

Arya told reporters that he was being threatened by someone calling from a mobile number in Pakistan.

"The caller is threatening me with the slogan 'Sar tan se juda' like the one related to Kanhaiya of Rajasthan (beheading like Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur in Rajasthan). The caller is issuing threats of dire consequences to pressurise us for withdrawing the case," he added.

Arya claimed he received the calls from the same Pakistan number on March 19 and again on July 20.

"Moreover, a missed call of August 3 is also in the call list which was noticed by Laxmi Devi," said Arya, stating that as the threat calls continued, he decided to bring the matter to the knowledge of the commissioner of police and district magistrate.

Sohan Lal Arya is the husband of Laxmi Devi, one of the five plaintiffs in case 693/2021 Rakhi Singh vs state of UP and others.

They have moved the court seeking the right to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities inside the Gyanvapi compound.

The Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes in the court of the district judge on Thursday.

(With quotes and inputs from IANS)

