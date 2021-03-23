Image Source : INDIA TV Gwalior accident: 13 killed in collision between bus and auto

At least 13 people lost their lives after a collision between a bus and an auto in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Tuesday morning. The head-on collision took place in Purani Chhawani area.

According to police, the bus was on its way to Morena when the mishap occurred.

The deceased included 12 women and the driver of the auto-rickshaw. While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said that the accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an 'anganwadi kendra' were returning home after work.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured.

