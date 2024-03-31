Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Heavy rain, storm damage Guwahati airport, flights diverted

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport better known as Guwahati Airport was damaged after a storm and heavy rain struck the region on Sunday, leading to halt operations and divert six flights to other destinations, a senior official said. The storm uprooted a big tree at the Oil India complex outside the Adani Group-controlled facility and blocked a road, Chief Airport Officer (CAO) Utpal Baruah said.

"We immediately rushed there and cleared the road for smooth supply of fuel to the terminal. It took us over half-an-hour," he said. When the rain and storm lashed the area, a portion of the roof was blown away in the forecourt area, Baruah said. "It was very old and could not withstand the impact. Due to this, the ceiling broke open and water started flowing inside. However, there was no injury and everything is under control," he said.

Baruah also said that water entered the terminal from the ceiling. "I am personally monitoring the situation so that passengers do not face any inconvenience. Due to the storm and heavy rain, the visibility dropped drastically and we had to divert six flights," the CAO said. The flights operated by IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express have been diverted to Agartala and Kolkata, he said. "The visibility has improved and normal operations have resumed. Flights have started landing in Guwahati," Baruah added.

4 dead, several injured as cyclone hits West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

A storm unleashed havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and leaving at least 70 people injured. Strong winds caused extensive damage, including the destruction of several houses, uprooting of trees, and the toppling of electric poles in the district headquarters town and surrounding areas such as Mainaguri. Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga, and Saptibari were among the hardest-hit areas, according to officials.

