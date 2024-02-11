Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain, hailstorms hit crops in Vidarbha region

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC damaged crops

Heavy unseasonal rainfall along with hailstorms damaged various crops including cotton in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, an official said on Sunday.

Heavy spells of showers followed by gusty winds and hailstorms in Nagpur, Yavatmal, Wardha and Amaravati districts in the Vidarbha region reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast of unseasonal rains in the area on Saturday.

"Crops such as cotton, wheat, gram, tur (pigeon peas) were flattened due to the downpour and wind. The state revenue officials will conduct an assessment of the damage soon as the farms are currently wet," a revenue official from Wardha district said.

The MeT department has issued a 'yellow alert' for most parts of Vidarbha on Sunday also, saying thunderstorms and rainfall are very likely at isolated places in the region.

There are "51 to 75 per cent chances" of rainfall in the Vidarbha region, as per the MeT department's forecast.

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold weather conditions

Also, cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal levels at several places.

Bathinda was the coldest in Punjab recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin.

The minimum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 8.1 degrees Celsius and 7.3 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees below the normal, the bulletin showed.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest with a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, the bulletin showed. Ambala recorded its minimum at 9.1 degrees Celsius, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

